Shweta Basu Prasad birthday: How the Makdee actor turned TV’s Chandra Nandni

For many, Shweta Basu Prasad is still the little girl of Iqbal who helped her speech-and-hearing impaired brother fulfil his dream of becoming a cricketer. And for others, she is Chunni-Munni, the two characters she played in Makdee, that got her a National Award for Best Child Artist when she was only 11-year-old. She even played young Shruti in TV soap opera Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, apart from doing few more films as a child actor. After being around for some time, Shweta took a sabbatical for her studies only to return to television with Ekta Kapoor’s historical drama Chandra Nandni in 2016. As the actor turns 26 today, she shared with us about her birthday plans and how the past year has been for her.

“I have taken an off for 11th, my birthday. I am bringing it in tonight (10th) with friends,” an excited Shweta said during an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com. The cast and crew of her show Chandra Nandni has already treated her with advance wishes and cakes two days back.

Shweta has even done projects down south, including films in Tamil, Telugu and even Bengali cinema. When not acting, she is busy making a documentary on Indian classical music called Roots that features names like A R Rahman, Vishal Bhardwaj, Shubha Mudgal, Gulzar and others. She has even co-produced and acted in a short film called ‘Interior Café Night’ alongside her Iqbal co-star Naseeruddin Shah. The film was much appreciated by Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Varun Dhawan.

Shweta was working as a script consultant in Anurag Kashyap’s Phantom Films when Chandra Nandni came her way. During a previous interview with us, she had said, “I’ve been refraining from television for five-six years due to my graduation and other things. But Chandra Nandni came. I was really excited because it was homecoming with Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor, Star Plus. Second, it’s a fantastic character. It’s not a girl-next-door although Nandni is someone everybody is going to relate to including myself. It’s also historical. It’s not everyday you get an offer to play a warrior princess and work in a historical which is true to the life of Chandragupta Maurya.”

Shweta surely thinks 2016 has been a good year. “The year was fantastic! Interior Café Night released and did so well. I signed Chandra Nandni and Badrinath ki Dulhania and I also completed my ambitious documentary film Roots. It has truly been a great year for me.”

Chandra Nandni is touted as one of the costliest historical drama on television till date. The Ekta Kapoor show stars actor Rajat Tokas as Chandragupta Maurya, and is aired on Star Plus. So has Shweta managed to find acceptance as her new onscreen character, or do people still remember her for Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, Makdee and Iqbal? “As far as acceptance is concerned, I think it is more important that people accept Nandni because that’s what they have to live with right now,” she had said.

Shweta is also making a comeback to Bollywood after 17 years (the last one being Iqbal in 2005) with Dharma Productions’ next big film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, with stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Is she excited? “I’m not allowed to speak about my character in the film yet. But yes, it was lovely working with Varun and Alia.”

Ask about Shweta’s expectations from 2017, and she is quick to say, “More love and encouragement from everyone. I hope it’s a great year for all.”

