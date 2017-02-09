TV actor Shruti Ulfat arrested for posting videos with cobra. Watch video

Shurti Ulfat has appeared in films like Raaz, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and many more. Shurti Ulfat has appeared in films like Raaz, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and many more.

Television actor Shruti Ulfat was arrested by the Thane forest department on Wednesday for posting a video in which she was seen posing with a live cobra. A complaint was lodged basis the video which the actor had posted on social media in October.

At the time she posted the video, Shruti was shooting for the TV series, Nagarjuna – Ek Yoddha, which is based on the mythical Naaglok which is a part of Hindu puranas and epics like the Mahabharata.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Complaints were lodged by several animal activists after the video that appeared to be a promotion of the soap went viral. According to Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the reptile is protected under the Act’s schedule 1, under which it is an offence to use a live cobra for shooting or posting pictures with it. A complaint was also made to the Animal Welfare Board of India who then wrote to the forest officials and the police to take immediate action in the matter.

The video was re-shared on Twitter:

Ths is d video that got Shruti Ulfat in trouble nd angered animal activists who complained 2 forest dept @PAWSMumbai @RAWW_TWEETS @dna pic.twitter.com/FBdAwfTXFU — Virat A Singh (@singhvirat246) February 8, 2017

Shruti, along with co-stars Pearl Puri and two others, were then arrested by the forest officials. “Since the use of the snake was shared on social media, countless television viewers had contacted our office, upset and saddened that an animal would be treated this way,” says PETA’s emergency response coordinator Meet Ashar.

“In today’s world, there is Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) available that can be used instead of animals who are living beings, not props. We commend the efforts taken by the forest department and hope that this serves as a lesson to others in showbiz,” he continued.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd