Shriman Shrimati set to return on SAB TV, here are all the deets

With some of the best and most memorable content, the 90s can easily be called the golden period of Indian television. While soaps and dramas were realisitic, unlike today’s melodramatic ones, the cult comedies of that time are still fresh in our minds. Be it Tu Tu Main Main, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shriman Shrimati or Zabaan Sambhalke to name a few, the clean comedy series were totally hilarous. Now SAB TV is all set to get one of these shows, Shriman Shrimati back on the screen. Titled Shriman Shrimati Phirse, the show will have Sucheta Khanna, Suresh Menon, Sameer Shah and Barkha Bisht reprising the iconic roles.

Shriman Shrimati first aired in 1994 on Doordarshan and had Jatin Kanakia (Keshav), Rakesh Bedi (Dilruba), Reema Lagoo (Koki) and Archana Puran Singh (Prema) playing the lead roles. Popular directer Rajan Waghdhare helmed it while it was produced by Gautam Adhikari and Markand Adhikari.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “The show was earlier supposed to launch on Happii, the new comedy channel by Adhikari brothers but due to unforeseen reasons the channel couldn’t see the light of the day. When SAB TV approached Makrand, he agreed to let go of one of his most loved show. The team had already shot for 40 episodes and they will begin shooting for more soon. It’s a great move by SAB TV to launch Shriman Shrimati, as it still holds a lot of value. The makers have retained the feel and character and have only changed the setup to a more contemporary style. Interestingly, Rajan himself has directed the show again.”

Meet Shriman Shrimati Phirse cast Sucheta Khanna, Suresh Menon, Sameer Shah and Barkha Bisht reprising the iconic roles:

Shriman Shrimati is a sitcom focussing on the lives of two couples, who stay as neighbours. The men try to woo each other’s wives adding much fun. Each character has a varied shade and they created magic when brought together. Popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, was also inspired from the series. Coming to the cast of Shriman Shrimati Phirse, Suresh will play Dilruba, Sameer will be seen as Keshu, while Sucheta and Barkha will enact the roles of Koki and Doll (Prema) respectively.

Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Sucheta shared, “It’s a great news that we will be finally coming on air. It was really kind of Makrandji to give away this show, which was really dear to him. As of now, since the channel already has readymade 40 episodes, we are in no pressure but we should begin shooting soon.”

Talking about stepping into the iconic role of Kiku that was played by Reema Laggoo, the actor shared, “It’s a huge responsibility and I tried my best to do justice to the amazing work she has done. Last year, much before she left us, I had called her up and told her that I was doing her role and she was really happy about it. Since we’ve worked together, we shared a great affection and warmth for each other and she told me she was confident I would do a good job. Sad that she didn’t stay to see the show.”

