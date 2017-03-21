Should Sunil Grover return to The Kapil Sharma Show? Cast your vote here

Sunil Grover in a post told Kapil Sharma to treat his co-stars as humans not as animals. Sunil Grover in a post told Kapil Sharma to treat his co-stars as humans not as animals.

Will Sunil Grover continue with The Kapil Sharma Show? Will their mid-air flight end a fruitful association that has kept audience laughing week after week? After Kapil Sharma verbally and physically assaulted Sunil aboard a flight, the two have made their stances clear via social media as insiders say that all communication between them has broken. After calling Sunil names, Kapil has now been apologising publicly but will that bring Sunil back to the show?

While Kapil is the mainstay of the TRP-generating show, Sunil has managed to get the audience’s love by playing characters as varied as Gutthi, Doctor Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi. The two had once parted ways earlier only to realise that neither can be successful without the other. However, friendship went for a toss when Kapil abused Sunil recently while the team was on their way back from a tour in Australia. Kapil, who is said to have been drunk at that time, is said to have told Sunil, “Teri aukaat kya hai?”

In a direct response to Kapil, Sunil wrote on social media on Tuesday morning, “Just one advice start respecting human beings also apart from animals. All are not as successful as you are. All are not as talented as you are. But if they all are talented like you, who will value you. So, have some gratitude towards their existence.” This post strongly voiced that Sunil is deeply hurt and is in no mood to come back. Many believe that their rift is more than a drunken fight and Kapil was getting jealous of Sunil’s growing popularity.

However, going by his apologetic tweets, Kapil sure wants to make amends. He wrote on Twitter, “Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally.u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset .love n regards always :).” In response to Sunil’s post, he wrote, “@WhoSunilGrover paji dil jitt liya tusi.. now I love u more n more n more .. hun bada mazaa aan wala a.. akal aan to baad.. I love u.”

He also wrote that he would meet Sunil today to sort out the entire issue. He tweeted, “today packed up at 6 am after so long n I missed so many things.. love u .. see u in evening at ur home.”

Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally.u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset .love n regards always:) — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 20, 2017

After the rift emerged, Kapil’s fans flooded his social media accounts and demanded that he should get Sunil back. They also advised him to respect his co-actors rather than taking them for granted. Interestingly, most of his fans have taken Sunil’s side.

