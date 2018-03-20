Shoaib Ibrahim on life post marriage with Dipika Kakar: You want to now rush home after work

Shoaib Ibrahim was seen in Nach Baliye 8 and now with this show, we wondered if he wants to make up for all the lost time. Shoaib Ibrahim was seen in Nach Baliye 8 and now with this show, we wondered if he wants to make up for all the lost time.

In an industry filled with temptation and options, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar held each other’s hand for more than five years. After a whirlwind romance, the couple got married last month in a traditional function in Shoaib’s hometown. And as soon as they got back home in Mumbai, Shoaib bagged a new show Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre. The serial recently took a generation leap that marked the exit of hero Krrip Kapur Suri and paved way for Shoaib. When asked if taking a well-established show adds any pressure, the young man, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “Not at all. As an actor, I am only worried about my role and the script, and once I am convinced I want to do it, I am bindass and have no other worries.”

Shoaib Ibrahim, who debuted with Sasural Simar Ka took a four years sabbatical only to make his comeback in 2017 with Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. Soon after, he was seen in Nach Baliye 8 and now with this show, we wondered if he wants to make up for all the lost time. “The break that I took was very necessary at that point of my career and life. You all know what shape I was in (laughs). So yes, I took time to work on my body and groom myself. Thanks to the Almighty, I do receive a lot of offers but I am choosy when it comes to meaty roles. This role of Varun is something that I have never tried on-screen. There’s a lot of drama and comedy angle to him. Since he wants to become a hero, his dialogues have a lot of filmy touches, and he styles himself like Rajesh Khanna, Salman, Shah Rukh Khan and even Amitabh Bachchan. So, it’s a lot of fun and as soon as I heard about it, I wanted to grab the offer,” he quipped.

As he mentioned about working on his physique and grooming himself, we asked Shoaib if that’s really important for an actor to survive the cut-throat competition, to which he shared, “Yes, as an actor one needs to come in an overall package but most importantly, one needs to be really mentally strong. There are times when you won’t have work. I didn’t for four years but that shouldn’t deter you in any way. You need to be focused and trust good things will come your way.” As for Bollywood dreams, he stated, “Every actor desires to see themselves on the big screen. But I am someone who believes in destiny and I know God has the best plans for me. I do my share of hard work, rest I know it will all fall into place.”

While Shoaib and Dipika had no less than a fairytale marriage, many frowned and scorned over Dipika converting to Islam before tying the knot. Talking about the controversies, Shoaib shared, “Trust me, both of us are just not bothered about what people say. We know we haven’t done any wrong and so we don’t focus on these negativities. When there’s low in our lives, do these people come as a saviour? No, so who has given them the right to talk about us. Our marriage was so beautiful that some haters decided to pick a subject to demean it, but it really didn’t affect us.”

The actor further shared that though life hasn’t changed for both of them, there’s a sense of belonging. “I really can’t express it in word but there’s a constant happy feeling. Now when you get late at work, you feel bad and want to rush home,” Shoaib said with a smile. As for the honeymoon, he had this to say, “I didn’t know I will bag this show so suddenly but I had told Dipika that our honeymoon should be a special one and we shouldn’t rush for it.”

Lastly, when we quizzed him whether there would be any apprehension towards romantic scenes, now that he is married, Shoaib quipped, “Not at all, romance hi to chalta hai TV pe (romance works on TV). We are both professionals and understand the demands of being actors. And I enjoy when people say that I romance well on-screen, so need to stand up to all expectations (grins).”

Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre airs Monday-Friday 11 pm on Zee TV and also stars Yesha Rughani in the lead role.

