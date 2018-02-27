Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar perform ‘bhangra’ at their starry wedding reception in Mumbai

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar looked every bit royal at their wedding reception in Mumbai. Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar looked every bit royal at their wedding reception in Mumbai.

After a low-key wedding in Bhopal on February 22, newlyweds Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are back in Mumbai. The Sasural Simar Ka couple, who took their love from reel life to real life, hosted a grand reception for their friends and colleagues of the television industry on Monday. In attendance were Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Sharad Kelkar-Keerti Kelkar, Pritam Singh-Aman Jot and Dipika’s best friend and co-actor Falaq Naaz.

Like their wedding festivities, here too, Dipika and Shoaib were seen celebrating the new phase of their lives. While Shoaib played dhol, Dipika danced to his tunes. The couple also had a cake cutting ceremony. Several other videos and photos from the starry reception also surfaced on social media. Mohit, who was a co-contestant of Shoaib and Dipika on dance reality show Nach Baliye, shared an endearing click on his Instagram account. Seen in the photo were Sanaya, Mohit and their good friends Bharti and Haarsh. “After sooooo long . Love u @bharti.laughterqueen @haarshlimbachiyaa30 🤗🤗🤗😘😘😘,” wrote Mohit along with the photo.

The official wedding designer of Shoaib and Dipika, Kalki Fashion also gave an insight into Dipika’s entry into Shoaib’s house after the wedding. In the videos, the couple is seen performing the post-wedding ceremonies. Dipika and Shoaib are one of the most adorable small screen couples. The duo made many fall in love with their love story on the sets of Nach Baliye where Shoaib officially proposed marriage to his ladylove Dipika.

We wish Dipika and Shoaib good luck for the new journey of life.

