Sasural Simar Ka fame Shoaib Ibrahim marries Dipika Kakar, see photos, videos

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar have finally tied the knot. Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar have finally tied the knot.

Much-in-love couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s wedding festivities has been the talk of the town ever since their first photo from the pre-wedding photoshoot emerged on social media. The actors first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka seven years ago and have finally become man and wife in a private wedding ceremony on February 22 in the presence of their close friends and family. The wedding took place in Shoaib’s hometown Bhopal.

Their wedding ceremonies had started off in a full-on filmy fashion. From posing in the ‘sarson ke kheth’ to the iconic train moment, the couple gave all the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge fans a run for their money with their pre-wedding shoot pictures. Even their Mehendi function looked like a fun, colourful affair. One fan picture also revealed how Shoaib had gotten ‘Dipika’ written over his palms.

At their Sangeet ceremony too, Shoaib and Dipika were seen dancing their hearts out on Bollywood chartbusters like “Sunn Mere Humsafar” from Badrinath Ki Dulhania and the quintessential wedding song “Chal Pyaar Karegi” from Salman Khan starrer Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai.

A source close to the actors had earlier revealed to indianexpress.com, “Shoaib and Dipika, both wanted a very personalised affair. Being quite private people, they chose to have the ceremonies in Bhopal to avoid the constant media attention. Also, with Shoaib’s family residing there, it helped them in organising a grand yet a close-knit wedding. Only the closest of the friends have been invited but the rest would get to wish the newlyweds in a reception in Mumbai, the dates of which haven’t been fixed yet.”

One of the most sough-after couples of telly land, Shoaib and Dipika used to essay Prem and Simar on Sasural Simar Ka, respectively. Being newcomers, they struck an instant friendship and became quite close. While their relationship was a secret, Dipika’s deep affection towards Shoaib on the sets raised eyebrows. There was a loud buzz that Dipika used to cook and get lunchbox for him during shoots. Well, their on-set romance hit a roadblock when Shoaib decided to quit the show, feeling that he had nothing much to do. While he stepped out, Dipika continued to be a part of the show, until last year, when Sasural Simar Ka took a generation leap. But all this while, the two continued to go strong.

Dipika has also had a bad marriage experience previously and the two belong to different religions too. Last year when they participated in Nach Baliye 8, the couple spoke about these issues. They accepted that this could be a major hindrance in their lives but their strong friendship and love towards each other defy all such problems. Dipika loves Shoaib’s family and the latter, on their part have also welcomed her with open arms and treat her like their daughter. Dipika had even launched a fashion line named after Shoaib’s mother, Sitaara.

We wish the two a very happy married life!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd