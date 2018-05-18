Happy Birthday Shivangi Joshi: 10 ultra-stylish looks of the diva

Apart from being extremely talented, Shivangi Joshi has also been really lucky with the projects that came her way. Apart from being extremely talented, Shivangi Joshi has also been really lucky with the projects that came her way.

All of just 23, Shivangi Joshi has already made her mark in the television industry. Apart from being extremely talented, the actor has also been really lucky with the projects that came her way. After playing a supporting role in Beintehaa, Shivangi grabbed the lead role in Begusarai, and before she could realise, the actor was on her way to stardom. As soon as the show wrapped up, she was given the plump role of Naira, the daughter of Akshara (Hina Khan) in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. And as Hina exited the show, Naira became the new lead and changed the fortunes of the show.

Her chemistry with her co-star and now real-life beau Mohsin Khan is much loved by fans and the two are now one of the most popular jodis of tinsel town. The couple also makes it a point to share their fun off-screen videos for their fans on their social media account. Kaira, as the couple is fondly called, will celebrate two years of togetherness soon, and fans have been showering them with good wishes and love.

Today, on the occasion of Shivangi’s birthday, here’s sharing some ultra-stylish looks of this television diva:

Happy Birthday, Shivangi!

