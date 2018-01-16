Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma and Arshi Khan to appear on Entertainment Ki Raat

bigg boss 11 contestants Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta on Entertainment Ki Raat. bigg boss 11 contestants Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta on Entertainment Ki Raat.

All Bigg Boss 11 fans, who have been missing the show and the fun, here’s a special treat coming your way. Gear up to see your favourite contestants back on the television screen as part of a special episode of Entertainment Ki Raat. The comedy show will host the winner Shilpa Shinde along with finalists Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma. One of the most entertaining housemates Arshi Khan will also join them on this laughter ride. The team shot for the episode last night and it will air this weekend on Colors.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “The team had planned the episode with the top four contestants but Hina wanted to spend time with her family, so she skipped the shoot. Arshi was summoned to take her place, and the four housemates had a gala time roasting and getting roasted. Shilpa and Vikas, who have been much in news for their love-hate relationship, will also get into a rap battle in the show.”

As readers would know, earlier too Hiten Tejwani, Bandgi Kalra and Arshi Khan had spread smiles with their madness on Entertainment Ki Raat.

Also, reports are coming in that Shilpa reportedly fell sick while shooting, owing to stress and dehydration. The Bigg Boss 11 winner has been constantly on her toes after the show got ended. From giving interviews to special shoots, Shilpa overworked herself leading to the weakness.

Here are some pictures from the shoot shared by fan clubs:

Though Shilpa’s win was expected, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai star definitely was surprised. Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, she had shared,” “It has been an unbelievable journey. I have gone through a lot and leaving it all behind, I am only hoping that my life will be filled with a new ray of happiness. I have never been a fan of Bigg Boss and it seems surreal holding this trophy at the moment. Staying in the house locked up with no connect to the real world, it was a different experience. I am taking this as a new lease of life and I am sure only good things will happen to me now.”

