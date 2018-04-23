Shilpa Shinde tweets an adult video in her defence, receives backlash from Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal

Shilpa Shinde has dug up old controversies as she posts an adult video on Twitter. Shilpa Shinde has dug up old controversies as she posts an adult video on Twitter.

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde was embroiled in controversy last year. Things took a turn for the worse when a video featuring a person looking like her in a compromising position with a man had surfaced on the internet. The clip had soon gone viral. While Shilpa has come a long way since then, looks like the controversy is far from over.

In an attempt to absolve herself from the said video, Shilpa took to Twitter on April 21 and shared a link to a pornographic video where the said lookalike features. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Plz see this u will get to know जिन्हें कोई काम धंधा नहीं है वह लोगों की जिंदगी इस तरह से बर्बाद करने की कोशिश करते हैं।👇🏼🙏🏻 यह है वह original लड़की ka VIDEO जो शिल्पा शिंदे का MMS leak हुआ है ऐसा बोला जा रहा है।”

But looks like audiences are divided over how to react on Shilpa’s tweet. While some fans are praising Shilpa for showing so much courage using hashtags like #IamwithShilpaShinde, ex-contestant Hina Khan doesn’t seem too impressed. Hina and Shilpa were always at loggerheads in the Bigg Boss 11 house too. Hina’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal was one of the first celebrities to share his piece of mind on the tweet. He wrote, “@ShindeShilpaS whatever happened with u is unfortunate n u hav a right to Spk abt it but I ask u, do u hav a proof of consent of the woman in ths video tht u can post it? If she’s the imposter u claim why don’t u go Legal instead of promoting porn on Sm being a responsible celeb?”

Hina was also quick to come to her boyfriend’s rescue. She tweeted, “Sad..anyone’s fans or regular trolls may get away by saying anything on SM but as a public figure we get a power to be able to reach to millions with just one tweet and at least we should be very careful n responsible. Specially in these times, real life is not a reality show !”

