Bigg Boss 11 ‘kitchen queen’ Shilpa Shinde turns into a diva in her latest photoshoot

The ‘Kitchen Queen’ of Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde is now a diva. After winning hearts in the Bigg Boss house and lifting the winner’s trophy, Babiji Ghar Par Hai fame Shlipa is now treating fans to her new avatar in her latest photoshoot pictures. Wearing her sparkling smile, the actor has turned a muse for a fashion photographer and has shared a lovely photo on her Instagram account. Captioning the photo, Shilpa has thanked the photographer for making her look beautiful. In another photo shared by the photographer, Shilpa looks adorable in a red attire with balloons in her hands and a cute bow headband.

A few days back, Shilpa gave a sneak peek into the photoshoot as she posted a short behind the scenes video on her social media account. Along with the video, Shilpa wrote, “Only for my fans.. love u all..” Celebrity designer Rohit K.Verma seems to have designed Shilpa’s outfits for the photoshoot as Shilpa thanked him for all his support. Speaking about her future plans, Shilpa has earlier said that she would like to take those projects where her fans will get a chance to know her. Also, she has expressed her wish of hosting television shows.

Post her 105 days stay inside the Bigg Boss house, Shilpa has been catching up with her friends and co-contestants from the TV reality show. We saw her partying with Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma and her dance moves at another party made her fans go gaga over her. Also, the throwback photos of Shilpa shared by her brother Ashutosh have left “Shilpians” surprised.

