Shilpa Shinde hints at burying the hatchet with arch-rival Hina Khan

Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan were at loggerheads as they fought for Bigg Boss 11’s winner title. Their hatred was carried forward by the fandom of the two television actors on social media even after the show wrapped up in January this year. But now the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fame Shilpa has requested her fans to stop spreading the hatred.

In a recent tweet, Shilpa reached out to her followers and wrote, “Life is really very short. Negativity Se Jyada fun dekho 😜 I really like Hina. And now bigg Boss is over so there is no point to fight. Hina is doing great so its my request to all fandom, rather than hating each other love your idol. Lot’s of love to all 🤗.” It was only a few days back that Twiteratti witnessed a war of words between Hina, her beau Rocky Jaiswal and Shilpa over an adult video the latter shared in her defence over a controversy. But with the recent tweet of Shilpa, it seems like the actor-comedian is ready to bury the hatchet with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor.

During their stint on the eleventh season of Bigg Boss, both Hina and Shilpa created quite a stir on Indian television. Even after lifting the trophy, Shilpa in an interview with indianexpress.com went ahead to say that she won’t meet Hina after the show. “Do you remember she was awarded the title of a drama queen? She is definitely one! Whatever she has said about burying our hatchet is nothing but a farce. Neither will she do anything from heart nor do I want it. I am happy in my own space and so is she. Now that the show has ended, I don’t even want to meet her or see her face again,” said Shilpa.

Meanwhile, in another update about ex-Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan, the reality TV star is winning the internet with her singing video. In the latest video on her Instagram account, Hina can be heard crooning the soothing number “Dilbaro” from Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi. “Being a Kashmiri girl myself I know how simplicity can be breathtakingly beautiful. This song surely takes me back to the most beloved memory lanes. Thank you @meghnagulzar @aliaabhatt @shankarehsaanloy @harshdeepkaurmusic @sarafvibh for rejuvenating our folk songs with the absolution of simplicity much needed in these times.A small token of love and my best wishes for #Raazi,” wrote Hina along with the video.

