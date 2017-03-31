Shilpa Shinde files defamation case against three film and TV associations

Shilpa Shinde has filed a complaint against CINTAA for the apparent ban on her. Shilpa Shinde has filed a complaint against CINTAA for the apparent ban on her.

Actor Shilpa Shinde seems to be in no mood to let bygones be bygones. The actor who exited Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai amid controversy last year has filed a defamation case against three prominent cine federations — CINTAA, FWICE and IFTPC — in the case. After she quit the show accusing makers of mental torture, the producers complained to Cine & Television Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) as they claimed her exit was unceremonious. Soon, reports surfaced that CINTAA and Indian Films and TV producers’ council (IFTPC) had banned her from working on any other show. The federation, however, refuted the rumours saying it only asked the actor to issue an explanation for leaving the show.

The actress also reportedly filed a complaint against CINTAA for the apparent ban. Now, a year later, she has filed a case against Sushant Singh, the chairman of CINTAA, alleging harm to her reputation in the industry. She has also claimed that CINTAA’s letter led to loss of work opportunities for her.

The case is also filed against Harry Baweja, chairman and member of Federation of western India cine employees (FWICE). It is likely to come up in May. This case comes a few days after the FIR filed by the actor against producer of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Sanjay Kohli. Accusing him of harassment, Shilpa said his misbehaviour was the real reason for her exit from the show, which made her a star.

On being contacted, Shilpa told indianexpress.com that she filed the case on March 25. “I don’t know how this came out in the media because I don’t want to speak about it for some time. I need to talk to my lawyer first that if I can talk about it in public. When the matter goes to court, there shouldn’t be any problem. So, I can’t share details,” she said.

A still from the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. A still from the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

According to the copy of complaint obtained by PTI, Shilpa said that the three federations wrote a letter to all the members of the federation and fraternity at large not to provide their services in any project or shooting in which the services of the artiste being availed until the artist pays the damages to the producer. “The letter is titled ‘Disciplinary Action and non-cooperation directive’ against Miss Shilpa Shinde and also specifically states in its 1st paragraph that the contract entered in to by the complainant with the producers is still in force, irrespective of the same, (Shinde) has quit the shooting of the said show,” the actor said in her complaint.

She cited the example of The Kapil Sharma Show, for which she was earlier in talks. She has said that the show was subsequently denied to her because of the rumours of the disputes caused due to the circulation of the letter. The complaint also quotes Shilpa saying that that she had informed the producers that since she was undergoing treatment she cannot continue to shoot for the serial. “After the meetings and discussions the 3 federations being IFTPC, CINTAA & FWICE announced that they have banned her from working anywhere else and action will be taken against production houses which will employ her,” she said.

