Shilpa Shinde thanks fans, dedicates Bigg Boss 11 win to her late father in emotional posts

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa has already got busy with interviews, but she did not fail to thank her fans. Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa has already got busy with interviews, but she did not fail to thank her fans.

It is celebration time for actor Shilpa Shinde and her family after she won Bigg Boss 11. The actor’s brother Ashutosh Shinde says he was sure his sister would leave a mark in the show.

Shilpa has been a known face in television for many years. But after she quit the famous show ‘Babiji Ghar Par Hai’, the actor was caught in a major controversy that left her with no work. Now, her fans deserve applause who supported her throughout her Bigg Boss 11 stint. Shilpa not just emerged as the winner, but also made sure that despite staying away from limelight, her true self became known and people got to know why she deserves a comeback. And a comeback as Bigg Boss 11 winner is all that she needed.

Shilpa has already got busy with interviews, but she did not fail to thank her fans. A newly created Twitter account of Shilpa, posted a video with caption, “Always By the fans, Always For the fans. All this while you were fan of #Shilpa Bt Now I am a big fan of #Shilpians Thanks & live you all 🙏 @shindeashutosh @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND.”

Not only this, the famous Bhabhi also dedicated the Bigg Boss 11 trophy to her late dad and shared his photo with an emotional caption, “For you Papa With love from, All my Fans.. @shindeashutosh.”

Shilpa Shinde’s brother Ashutosh Shinde, who was working hard day and night to get votes for the actor, too shared a note on his Twitter account. “I know saying THANKS would be a very shallow word to all #Shilpians Please keep loving and supporting your #ShilpaShinde for the entire lifetime @ShindeShilpaS,” tweeted Ashutosh.

Ashutosh said in statement that he knew Shilpa would leave a mark in the history of Bigg Boss 11. “With the overwhelming support that she got, from her fans, right from day 1, I knew she would leave a mark in the history of Bigg Boss but I did not want to predict anything,” he says, adding, “As I have always said, Shilpa lived in that house as a house mate and not as a contestant. She lived as Shilpa Shinde, which people always wanted to see. I would say she has been successful in achieving what she wanted to achieve and that’s the biggest limelight for her.”

Ashutosh had also got the chance to meet Shilpa during he game, and he says that she couldn’t believe she had reached so far. “When she was declared winner, I remembered the time when I met her in the house. The only thing that she said was, ‘Ashu, I can’t believe I’m in the Bigg Boss house’,” he says.

Ask him how their mother reacted to her win, and he says, “Aai was chocked.. her daughter has given her a reason to be proud.”.

Twelve commoners and six celebrities entered the lavish house of TV reality show Bigg Boss in its eleventh season. But the one who made her intentions much clear on the premiere episode itself was Babiji Ghar Par Hai fame Shilpa Shinde. She entered the house along with Vikas Gupta, the programming head of &TV and made her rivalry with him much evident in front of the host of the show Salman Khan. She even tried to goad Vikas into a fight by saying, “Aapne kaha tha na, season 11 sabke bajenge barah barah barah.” To this Vikas replied, “Mere? Apne to pure channel ke barah bajae the.”

It was from the premiere episode itself that we knew that Shilpa and Vikas together will give the show exactly what it needs–controversy and a lot of drama. And today as we approach the finale of Bigg Boss 11, we would say we are not a bit disappointed with these two. Shilpa and Vikas’ real life grudges became public on national television on day one of their stay in Bigg Boss house itself. Shilpa tried her best to make his stay in the house difficult so much so that he tried to escape the house. Even the viewers were left annoyed with Shilpa’s ways of making Vikas’ life miserable. She was considered the ‘villain’ of the house only to emerge as the ‘maa’ later.

While other housemates were trying to decide whom to support, Shilpa and Vikas declared a truce. This became the turning point of Shilpa’s journey in the house. The dynamics of her relationship with Vikas changed and the duo was seen warming up to each other. She cooked for him, he destroyed his favourite jacket to save her from nominations and a new friendship blossomed in the BB house. Akash accused her and Vikas of orchestrating their fights to get the attention of the cameras. But by now, Shilpa seemed to have mastered the art of maintaining her cool even in adverse scenarios and became a favourite of the viewers with her positive aura.

The 40-year-old actor got the tag of ‘maa’ from Akash and Arshi. She was body shamed by Priyank and even got bullied by her co-contestants, but still, Shilpa showcased her headstrong attitude. Instead of getting into every fight, Shilpa wisely chose where to be vocal and where to take a backseat and just be a spectator. Her journey reminds us of Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati. He too braved some cornering and played his game as a lone wolf, entertaining viewers along the way.

But what brought down Shilpa in the eyes of her fans was her underperformance in the luxury budget and captaincy tasks. There were times when she let go of her chance of becoming the captain of the house. Also, her decision of voting out Hiten Tejwani brought her much criticism from Twitterati. She was mocked by Hina Khan in the recently held press conference as she said, “If cooking is the only skill one required to win people’s heart, even I could have learnt it before coming to the show.”

But now, all is said and done and we congratulate Shilpa Shinde for her Bigg Boss 11 win.

