Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde flooded with congratulatory messages from TV stars

Bigg Boss 11 finally came to end with Shilpa Shinde emerging as the winner. The grand finale of the show saw some outstanding acts by ex-contestants. Salman Khan too gave a thundering performance with the finalists and PadMan actor Akshay Kumar. Shilpa Shinde became audience’s favourite due to her caring and funny stint on the show. Her huge fan base made sure to keep Shilpa trending throughout the finale week. Not only her fans but people from television world too took supported her. Winners of former Bigg Boss seasons including Gautam Gulati and Vindu Dara Singh stood for her while ex-housemates, Benafshaa Soonawala, Arshi Khan , Akash Dadlani, Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma too wanted her to win the show.

As soon the results were announced, Shilpa’s supporters and fans flooded Twitter with wishes for their favourite contestant. TV heartthrob Arjun Bijlani congratulated Shilpa for her win and wrote, “Congratulations #Shilpa shinde for the win .u have a great career awaiting u.all the best.#FANLOVE”. Kritika Kamra also sent warm wishes to Shilpa. She wrote, “Well done #ShilpaShinde ! Your sheer perseverance, kindness and patience HAD to pay off. Your unprecedented fan following made sure you brought the trophy home. Bravo. Congratulations”.

Vindu Dara Singh who has been an ardent supporter of Shilpa throughout the season took to Twitter to express his excitement over her victory and wrote, “Congrats to SHILPA SHINDE & her FANS! shindeshilpas shindeashutosh #BB11 UNBELIEVABLE the number of times she & her FANS had to prove themselves to make her a WINNER!#BB11Finale”.

Shilpa Shinde’s ex-boyfriend Romit Roy who broke up with her just a couple of days before their marriage, congratulated Shilpa too and wrote. “Most deserving & Best Contestant Wins Tonight with all the love & unconditional support of #Shilpians God bless.”

Check out how TV stars congratulated Shilpa Shinde for winning Bigg Boss 11.

Congratulations #Shilpa shinde for the win .u have a great career awaiting u.all the best.#FANLOVE — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) January 14, 2018

Well done #ShilpaShinde ! Your sheer perseverance, kindness and patience HAD to pay off. Your unprecedented fan following made sure you brought the trophy home. Bravo. Congratulations #Shilpians ! #bb11 — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) January 14, 2018

Hum JEET gaye ! ✌️🏆 💥Congrats to SHILPA SHINDE & her FANS! 💥 👍@shindeshilpas @shindeashutosh #BB11 UNBELIEVABLE the number of times she & her FANS had to prove themselves to make her a WINNER!#BB11Finale — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 14, 2018

Here’s wishing Shilpa Shinde, a hearty congratulations!

