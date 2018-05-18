Exclusive: Do you know what Shilpa Shinde wants to do with her Bigg Boss 11 prize money?

Shilpa Shinde is currently working on Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan with comedian and actor Sunil Grover. Shilpa Shinde is currently working on Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan with comedian and actor Sunil Grover.

Shilpa Shinde won hearts first with her flawless comedy as Angoori Bhabhi and then with her calm and composed homely demeanour in Bigg Boss 11. The TV actor is currently working on Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan with comedian and actor Sunil Grover. In a friendly chat with indianexpress.com, the actor revealed what she plans to do with her Bigg Boss 11 prize money.

Buzz was that Shilpa Shinde had invested in a property in Malad’s Evershine Nagar. So, when we asked her about the same, Shilpa said, “What? No! I mean I have purchased a flat in Malad, but that is not with my Bigg Boss prize.” She further added, “I had bought it with my earnings that were released by producers of Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain just before I was offered Bigg Boss. I made the payment and went to the Bigg Boss house. So, a lot of paperwork I finished once I came out. In fact, now I feel that maybe this is why people thought that I bought the house from the prize money.”

We further enquired what she intends to do with the Bigg Boss 11 prize money. Shilpa was a bit sceptical of letting her plan out. But on further prodding, her reply was surprising. “I always had thought that if I ever win the show, I will only use the prize money for other people, in my dad’s memory. And now that I have won it, I want to make a place for old people. Actually, I have realised all that old people want from you is that they want to talk. And in our busy lives and work, we barely get any time for a freewheeling chat with our folks.”

Shilpa Shinde said she came across this issue from her own personal experience of interacting with the elderly. “I have this concept that I will create a creche for old people. Yes, a creche, how when you go to work you drop kids to their creche and there they mingle with other kids and at the same time are in safe hands and you know they have been looked after. Similarly, I have seen many children (working couples, daughters or sons) have to hire a helper who looks after their parents. Instead of this, they can send their parents to the creche where they will meet like-minded and same age group people who they can chat with, discuss, play games etc. Helpers working there will look after their meals, medicines etc. So, the children can be stress-free while at work. I have decided to utilise my Bigg Boss winning amount for this,” she gladly revealed.

