Shilpa Shinde accuses Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer of sexual harassment, makers deny claim

Shilpa Shinde has filed an FIR against the producer of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Shilpa Shinde has filed an FIR against the producer of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain.

Television actor Shilpa Shinde has filed an FIR against Sanjay Kohli, the producer of her former show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, alleging sexual harassment. In the FIR, Shilpa, who was popular for essaying the role of Angoori Bhabhi on the comedy show, has alleged that Kohli often tried to take advantage of her. She said that he used to call her hot and sexy and even touched her inappropriately once, to which she strongly objected. The FIR also claims that Kohli threatened to throw her out of the show if she spoke to anyone about this. According to Shilpa, once he asked her to get into a physical relationship with him. The actor’s make-up man saw him saying this and it cost him his job, the FIR states.

See | FIR filed by Shilpa Shinde against Sanjay Kohli

Sanjay’s wife Binaifer issued a statement refuting the allegations. “All we can say is that matter is subjudice, we have full faith in the judiciary. We will see her in court. We don’t want to give her unnecessary importance for her obvious false allegations,” the statement read. Shilpa will conduct media interactions tomorrow regarding the case.

Also read | Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain cast turns all glam for Raftaar, Anmol Malik song. Watch video

This allegation comes a year after Shilpa quit the show after an ugly tussle with Benaifer. The actor had accused the producer of mental torture. She had said that the makers asked her to sign a contract that would bar her from doing other shows. The production house, Edit II, in return sent a legal notice accusing her of breach of contract. The actor was eventually replaced by Shubhangi Atre Poorey. The show’s cast had backed the producer

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd