Sherlock finale leaks online, worried makers suspect Russian hand

Popular television series Sherlock was supposed to air its finale on January 15, Sunday, but much like various popular shows, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman-starrer had to bring forward its release after it was leaked online. The leak originated in Russia.

The BBC is trying to work out whether the final episode Sherlock named ‘The Final Problem’ was deliberately leaked by Russia’s state broadcaster. The British media had aired the third and final installment of Sherlock on Sunday night.

A BBC source told The Independent, “BBC Worldwide takes breaches or our stringent content security protocols very seriously and we have initiated a full investigation into how this leak occurred.”

Even the producer of Sherlock, Sue Vertue announced the leak on Saturday and Twitter saying, ” the Russian version of #Sherlock TFP has been illegally uploaded. Please don’t share it. You’ve done so well keeping it spoiler free. Nearly there.”

Russian version of #Sherlock TFP has been illegally uploaded.Please don’t share it. You’ve done so well keeping it spoiler free.Nearly there — sue vertue (@suevertue) January 14, 2017

Meanwhile, even the official Twitter handle of Sherlock said, “We are aware that #Sherlock episode 3 has been uploaded illegally online. If you come across it, please do not share it. #KeepMeSpoilerFree.”

We are aware that #Sherlock episode 3 has been uploaded illegally online. If you come across it, please do not share it. #KeepMeSpoilerFree — Sherlock (@Sherlock221B) January 14, 2017

The popular series started in 2010, with A Study In Pink and since then released only three episodes every alternate year. In the year 2016, however, the makers had released The Abominable Bride, which was a New Years’ Day gift to the fans of the show. Sunday’s episode was called The Final problem, harking back to the original Arthur Conan Doyle work in which Sherlock dies.

Lately, Russia seemed to be the centre of various cyber attacks and even when Donald Trump won the US Presidential elections, the country was accused of hacking into US cyber systems.

While the investigation is still on, we can’t help but quote Sherlock Holmes, ‘When you’ve eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth’.

