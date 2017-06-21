Sherlock creators Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat to reunite for Dracula

Mark Gatiss apart from being the Sherlock creator is also an experienced actor in television Mark Gatiss apart from being the Sherlock creator is also an experienced actor in television

Writers and producers of the hit detective series Sherlock are reuniting for a new take on the Bram Stoker vampire classic Dracula for the BBC. Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat will write the series, and Sue Vertues Hartswood Films will produce. Dracula will adopt the same format as Sherlock, with a miniseries run of feature-length episodes, reports variety.com. Dracula, a powerful vampire created by Bram Stoker, is one of the most adapted characters in film and television.

Sherlock propelled actor Benedict Cumberbatch to international stardom for his portrayal of Holmes. With scripts not yet written, casting is yet to happen for Dracula. Moffat and Gatiss last worked together for Sherlock but have said there are no current plans for a new series of Sherlock. However, they have not ruled out returning to write more episodes in the future. Moffat and Gatiss have previously collaborated for another British TV series Doctor Who (series 8) in a few episodes. Mark Gattis is also known for his acting prowess in British and American television especially in his own Sherlock, Doctor Who and Game of Thrones. He currently plays the role of George IV in Tom Hardy-led TV series Taboo.

It is not yet clear whether, like Sherlock, Dracula will have a modern-day British setting. Stoker’s 1897 novel has Holmes attempt to move from Transylvania to England in his search for new blood. The new Dracula won’t be the first attempt in recent years to adapt the Gothic horror story for TV. London-based Carnival, producers of Downton Abbey, made Dracula in 2013. The show ran for only one season.

