Shekhar Suman back on TV with a comedy show, Swati Shah, Ami Trivedi and Amit Mistry also roped in

As we welcome the New Year, gear up to get hooked to some really interesting television serials coming your way. While there are drama series like Bepanaah and Naagin 3, Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty will scout talent in India’s Next Superstar. And to cater to your funny side, SAB TV is all set to launch another rib tickler in the coming month. Foraying back to the small screen, Shekhar Suman will play the lead in the same. Popular actors like Swati Shah, Ami Trivedi and Amit Mistry will also be part of the main cast.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “The show will project the lives of two couples staying as neighbours. The entire premise will be to prove that men are from Mars while women from Venus. The show, in every episode will take up one issue between the sexes and present it in a hilarious way.”

Shekhar Suman talking exclusively to indianexpress.com shared, “It was my instinct that made me choose this project. The most important aspect of a sitcom is the core and its storyline and this project has set it all right. It’s always great to work with an ensemble cast and I had a wonderful time during the workshops. Also, some really talented people are involved in the making and that also opt for this show.”

Swati, who was last seen in Beyhadh will play Shekhar’s wife and they will be seen as a Punjabi couple, while Amit (Shor in the City) and Ami (Papad Pol) will be a Gujarati pair. The team has already started their workshops and will begin shooting soon. The series will launch sometime in February.

Confirming the news with indianexpress.com, Swati shared, “It is a complete family entertainer where the cute nok-jhok between couples would be shown. Along with the men versus women angle, we will also be highlighting the beautiful relationship between married couples and also the worrisome side (laughs). We have already started the workshop and it’s turning out really well.”

Producer Hemant Thakkar under the banner Playtime Creations would be helming this yet to be titled project.

