Sharp Objects trailer: Amy Adams solves a murder in this HBO miniseries

Featuring Amy Adams, Sharp Objects goes on air in July 2018 on HBO. Featuring Amy Adams, Sharp Objects goes on air in July 2018 on HBO.

The teaser trailer of Sharp Objects, an HBO miniseries on Gillian Flynn’s book of the same name, is out. Gillian Flynn is behind the famous book Gone Girl that spawned the hugely successful movie of the same starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike. Gone Girl was noted for its dark themes and suspense.

Sharp Objects, a book that is not as well known, is similar in tone and themes. Amy Adams is essaying a crime journalist who has had a history of mental illness and self-abuse. She also suffered for years after her sister died when she was a kid.

Camille Preaker (Adams) is given the assignment to cover the murder of a young girl in her hometown Wind Gap, Missouri. The trailer does not reveal much in the way of plot. There are some disturbing shots with Adams’ character contemplating something while holding a razor blade in her fingers. This miniseries is not going to be easy to watch. There is also considerable footage about her past.

In the book, Camille is haunted throughout the story by her past so that is also going to figure in the TV series. The cast looks great, and so do the people behind the camera with Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Vallée. Here is the official synopsis, “Based on the book by Gillian Flynn, author of Gone Girl, a reporter (Amy Adams) returns home to cover a grisly murder. Starring Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina, Eliza Scanlen, Elizabeth Perkins and Matt Craven. Coming July 2018 on HBO.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd