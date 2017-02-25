Shararat star Shruti Seth confirms sequel: All actors want to reunite for a fresh season

Shruti Seth has confirmed that plans to bring Shararat sequel, co-starring Karanvir Bohra, are on. Shruti Seth has confirmed that plans to bring Shararat sequel, co-starring Karanvir Bohra, are on.

Just a few days after the team of popular sitcom Shararat raised fans’ hopes for a second season after they actors reunited for a brunch, lead Shruti Seth has confirmed to indianexpress.com that, indeed, there are talks going on to bring the hit show back.

“It is under consideration but it is a long process because one has to figure out who does the rights for the show belong to. It aired on Star originally but later was bought by Disney. There are people, who are working the logistics out. But definitely there is some amount of interest… All the actors want to reunite for a fresh season. We have been getting a lot of love from the audience and it is asking for a second season. So, I think it would be a smart thing to pursue it. But it is not as easy as one would hope. But we can keep our fingers crossed,” Shruti said.

Shruti said that if fans put more pressure for the sequel, things can move faster, as it is important for the channel involved to be assured that the show still has the same following as it had eight years ago.

“We need the audience to demand for it and it will become a lot easier because the way television works, if they know they have a winner in hand, the chance of getting it off the ground is much brighter. Keep putting the feelers out there. Let’s hope something works out.” Check out the pictures of the reunion of Shararat team: Shararat, also starring veteran actor Farida Jalal, Karanvir Bohra, Poonam Narula, Mahesh Thakur, Aditi Shirwaiker and Harsh Vashisht, was a favourite among the youth when it originally aired on Star Plus from 2004 to 2009. A year later, Disney bought the rights and the repeat telecast of the whole series was aired on the channel, which helped the show become a success with the kids as well.

