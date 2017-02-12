Shararat season two: Shruti Seth shares another pic teasing fans about the show’s comeback

Shruti Seth’s pictures are confirming news about the second season of Shararat: Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat on television. Shruti Seth’s pictures are confirming news about the second season of Shararat: Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat on television.

Television actor Shruti Seth has been teasing her fans enough over the last few days by posting pictures with her Shararat co-stars. After sharing a picture with Naagin actor Karanvir Bohra, she has taken to Instagram to reveal another click from her reunion which makes us even more impatient about the show’s comeback. The latest picture has veteran actor Farida Jalal too, who used to portray the grandmother of Shruti’s character named Jiya.

Shararat, which used to air in the year of 2004 was based on the life of three witches and was one of the most popular fantasy-comedy shows back then. It was loosely adapted from American show Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. After having a successful five years’ run, the show ended in 2009.

As Shruti about her acting comeback, and she said she is caught up with a lot of things personally. In a recent interview she said, “I am a little busy these days. I have to make a conscious decision to give my time to something. I am very clear that I could not give too much time to work as I also have a daughter.”

So, only the actor has the answer to our question – Is Shararat coming back?

Speculation about season two of Shararat being in the pipeline, began after Shruti shared a picture with Karanvir, captioning it as, “Getting ready for season two of Shararat.”

Shruti played a young witch, who got most of her spells wrong, and often created troubles while trying to solve a situation. It was with the help of her adorable best friend the ‘Daadi witch,’ played by Farida Jalal, who cleverly solved all the problems. The show also starred Shoma Anand, Mahesh Thakur and Daisy Irani among others.

