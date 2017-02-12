Not every TV actor can emulate Sushant Singh Rajput’s success in films: Sharad Kelkar

Television star Sharad Kelkar has praised Sushant Singh Rajput for his successful shift from the small screen to Bollywood. Television star Sharad Kelkar has praised Sushant Singh Rajput for his successful shift from the small screen to Bollywood.

Television stars, after making a shift to Bollywood, often have to settle with supporting characters in films. However, exceptions like Sushant Singh Rajput and Ayushmann Khurrana have established themselves as sought-after film stars. Intelligent enough to gauge the tide of the industry, television actor Sharad Kelkar, known for his hit dramas like Saat Phere and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, is content playing small, but substantial roles in Hindi films.

The 40-year-old star, in an interview, admits he wouldn’t get opportunities in Bollywood that a young actor like Sushant gets, so, he has to be wise enough to make most of the offers that come his way.

“It has been a conscious decision to do character roles in films. Either you become Sushant Singh Rajput and be like, ‘I will do only this because I am good looking, young and I want to concentrate only on films,’ and if you go with full force, you will achieve your goal. Luck favours the brave. He has proved it. He is talented. But then there’s one Shah Rukh Khan and one Sushant Singh Rajput. That’s also a fact. There were other players as well, who went and then returned to TV” says Sharad.

For the actor, who has been a part of films like Ram Leela and Rocky Handsome, it is the path taken by performers like Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui that he would like to tread on. “Neither am I at that age, nor am I at that stage. I am not a newcomer with that great voice or good looks or great body. I have also had a lot of exposure of work I have done. So, I won’t get an opportunity, which a newcomer would get. My idols would be people like Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. They have struggled in life. They have gone from one scene to getting a full movie, and that’s a big achievement. Slowly and gradually, I will also make a place for myself in films,” he says.

Sharad’s next big screen outing is Irada, an eco-thriller that boasts of actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi. The actor calls himself lucky to be a part of the film. “I play a business tycoon. It has a dream cast. What more can you ask for? I am excited about the movie. It touches on real issues and at the same time it tells the story in an entertaining manner.”

On the small screen, the actor will next be seen in Star Plus’ new finite series, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. Sharad plays one of the pivotal characters in the suspense-thriller. “I am happy to be a part of a finite series. This is a first for Star Plus and it’s great that they are taking this initiative. The show will end in six months, everyone knows their characters well and we have a bound script. So, I am loving shooting for the series,” the actor says.

Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai also stars Surbhi Jyoti, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreejita De and Shaalien Malhotra. Produced by Sphere Origins, it will go on air on February 25.

