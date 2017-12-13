Shantanu Maheshwari on hosting Love on the Run: It’s a tribute to people who fought for their love

Stating that he will be his real self while hosting, Shantanu Maheshwari quipped, “As a host, my job would be to present the love stories in a way that its engaging and the real essence is showcased.” Stating that he will be his real self while hosting, Shantanu Maheshwari quipped, “As a host, my job would be to present the love stories in a way that its engaging and the real essence is showcased.”

Kolkata boy Shantanu Maheshwari is a young achiever and an inspiration to many. After making his debut with Dil Dostii Dance, the dancer-turned-actor won hearts by winning an international dance championship. While many waited for him to sign a new show, he went on to fight his fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi and surprisingly emerged as a champion. The 26-year-old is now all set to host MTV’s new show Love on The Run that will present stories of star-struck lovers who fought it all to unite for life.

Talking about his new stint, Shantanu, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “It is an episodic-based series that will pay tribute to all lovers, who fought for their love. I am really excited for the new start and hope I can pull off a decent job (smiles). I have done episodic shows and it’s interesting to be on the other side.”

When asked on why the makers chose him to host the series, the humble actor replied with a smile, “I don’t know, maybe because I have done a lot of love stories on screen. But on a serious note, since I have a connect with the youth, that can be a major reason. The makers were nice to give me this opportunity though.”

Watch Shantanu Maheshwari hosted new show “Love on the Run” promo:

MTV’s brand new show ‘Love On The Run’ is proof that true love is still around and yours for the taking. Starts 17 December. #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/DGXJtBTje9 — MTV India (@MTVIndia) November 25, 2017

Stating that he will be his real self while hosting, Shantanu further quipped, “As a host, my job would be to present the love stories in a way that its engaging and the real essence is showcased. I am not preparing in any way but I have decided to read and understand all the stories in the show so that I can work out my job accordingly.”

We further asked Shantanu, how has life changed post winning Khatron Ke Khiladi. In his own inimitable style, he said, “Not changed drastically but a lot of people have got inspiration from my stint in the show. They say that if someone, who looks so “lukkha”, can win an adventure reality show (laughs), they too can achieve something in life. Nothing else has changed, only people have started looking up to me with more respect.”

Lastly talking about his first love, dance, the actor shared, “I don’t want to ever give up on dance and so I continue participating in various competitions to keep the passion alive. It’s a great feeling to be considered a common man, during such competitions. It liberates your mind and with no one judging and expecting things from you, it’s a great break.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd