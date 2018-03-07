Shantanu Maheshwari: My birthday during Dil Dostii Dance was an overwhelming experience

Happy birthday Shantanu Maheshwari Happy birthday Shantanu Maheshwari

Birthdays are always a special occasion and when it comes to celebs, it turns out to be a national affair. But young sensation Shantanu Maheshwari believes in a low-key affair although his fans leave no stones unturned to make his day special. The Dil Dostii Dance and Girls on Top actor has turned 27 today, and he has his plans set for the coming year. Stating that he prefers simple celebrations with close friends and family, Shantanu, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared his plans, “Though I haven’t planned anything grand, I would be meeting my friends and we are going to just enjoy the evening, and of course dance a lot!”

The young actor has a funny connection with birthdays for as a child he never got a chance to party. “Back then, I usually had examinations in school during this time. So I would usually wait for my brother’s birthday to actually celebrate my birthday then!”

Sharing his fondest birthday memory, Shantanu averred, “I think that would definitely be my birthday when I was doing Dil Dostii Dance back in 2012, as I had received so many cards and gifts from all my well-wishers, that one whole room had got filled with them! It was definitely overwhelming for me to see the amount of love people had to offer!”

When we quizzed him on his idea of a guilt free birthday, the young shy man quipped, “I am not a hardcore party person as such, so honestly for me, a guilt free birthday would be an all nighter with lots and lots of crazy dancing! The one thing which keeps me going at all times through my ups and downs is dance, and so dancing an entire night away with some fun Bollywood music would be a great idea.”

Shantanu also has his birthday wishes ready, in case he meets a genie today. “First, I would want him to help me keep my loved ones happy, and then grant me a big house and lastly, make me strong and capable enough to help those in need always!” When asked to make a choice between fame, money and female adulation, he quipped, “I would say adulation, though not just restricting it to females! Because out of the three, adulation can only come from the right reasons, where as money and fame can come from wrong ways. So I enjoy adulation the most because, well, honestly it’s quite overwhelming.”

The Kolkata boy also has quite a few relatable Piscean qualities in him as he shared, “I am quite an introvert as well as emotional. Pisceans have this habit of helping others to the best they can, so that quality too is definitely in me! ”

Shantanu had quite an eventful 2017. From winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, debuting as a host with MTV Love on The Run, to being part of an exhibition act at the World of Dance 2017 finals and securing the third place at Asian Battleground, a cross-national dance reality show shot in Malaysia. Talking about his hopes from this year, Shantanu said, “I wish this year is also the same. I am trying to strike a balance between my dance and acting, so that is something I try every year, and hopefully, will be able to maintain this year as well! Also, I definitely am looking forward to do some good work on screen too.”

