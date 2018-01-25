Shankar Mahadevan promises new project to Monali Thakur on Entertainment Ki Raat

Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur co-judge India’s Rising Star on Colors TV. Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur co-judge India’s Rising Star on Colors TV.

The laughter riot series Entertainment Ki Raat has been true to its title as it makes our evenings truly a hilarious one. After Bigg Boss 11 contestants Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Puneesh Sharma, the team would now welcome the judges of Rising Star on the stage. While Diljit Dosanjh skipped the appearance, Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur had a gala time on the stage. Their show’s host Ravi Dubey being also present, the trio had a fun time teasing each other. Amid all the fun, Shankar also promised to work with Monali in this year.

A source exclusively shared with indianexpress.com, “While performing in the act, the team decided to pull Monali’s leg. They told her that while she is associating with Shankar in the show, the two are yet to collaborate for a song. They further told her that Shankar doesn’t deem Monali good enough for his projects.”

The National Award-winning singer took it all in her stride but further went on to question Shankar on why he hasn’t yet given her a song. Left speechless with the turn of events, Shankar took the opportunity to officially announce that he will work with Monali soon.

“Shankar told everyone present that even he is surprised that they haven’t collaborated yet and in 2018, before anyone else, he promises Monali that he will definitely work with her in one of his next projects. The statement got the audience applauding and cheering and Monali too couldn’t help but blush,” added the source.

Rising Star is the first live singing reality show where the viewers, through an app can vote for their favourite contestants. As for Entertainment Ki Raat, it has popular celebs like Dipika Kakar, Ravi Dubey, Karan Wahi, Asha Negi, Aditya Narayan, RJ Malishka, Raghu, Mubeen, Balraj and more as performers. Both Colors shows air on weekends

