Shamita Shetty to make acting comeback, set to debut in web-series. Watch video

It is interesting how web-series is catching the attention of actors and becoming a platform to reboot their careers. While we have already seen Adil Hussain, Kalki Koechlin, Irrfan Khan and others taking up to the digital platform, Shamita Shetty has also become the latest one to explore this medium. The actor is prepping up for her web-series debut, and in a short video shared by her, she says that she can’t wait for her fans to watch it.

As per Mid-Day reports, the actor will be seen in a new avatar in a comic thriller, being produced by Viacom. Confirming the development, a source close to her said, “When the makers discussed the concept and her character sketch with her, she instantly agreed to be part of it. Earlier this week, Shamita started attending workshops to prep for her role.” Post her television stint as a contestant on dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Bigg Boss, the actor stepped into the sphere of being an Interior Designer.

She had mentioned that interior designing came naturally to her, “Interior designing is something that naturally happened to me… I just happened to do interiors of a night club and I did it with no technical knowledge… That’s when I decided when I am doing something… I would want to be technically sound with what I do,” Shamita told IANS.

As an actor, Shamita made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohabbatein. However, her acting career wasn’t long-lived. Will this web-series prove to be a new start for Shamita’s acting career? Well, lets wait.

