Shama Sikander dons a bikini, but it is her travel diary which is giving us goals. See photos

Shama Sikander has lately been in news for her glam look and for slaying with her hotness quotient at frequent intervals. The actor is now on a holiday and is sharing multiple clicks on her Instagram, which also includes one in a pink bikini. Well the actor is not only a good poser but also good with words as all her picture captions are deep. She is having a gala time in Switzerland, giving vacation goals to all.
Shama Sikander is a known name on television and is yet again making her fans jealous with her latest clicks. Shama has never shied away from flaunting a toned body and she is doing the same yet again. She posted a picture where she is seen in a relaxed mode in the backdrop of a beautiful scenery, donning a bikini and soaking in the sun. She captioned the image, “My goal is to create life I don’t need a vacation from. #sunkissed #bikini #travel #journey.”
Shama became popular for her role in TV show Yeh Meri Life Hai where she played a girl-next-door. For a while Sikander took a break from TV shows, and while the audience believed that she had quit the entertainment industry, the actor was braving her own battles, the biggest being a bipolar disorder. In 2016, she returned with a short film Sexaholic, which hit headlines for the actor’s bold role.
Shama was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Maya, based on BDSM.
