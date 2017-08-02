Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 2nd August full episode written update: Harman reaches Avinash’s house

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 19th July full episode written update: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 19th July full episode written update:

The Episode starts with Harman buying a chain for Soumya that he thinks will suit Soumya. Tina and Soumya come to the same jewellery shop. Tina enquires about the price. Soumya thinks Harman is not there to see her. Balwinder ties Surbhi’s hands and feet and ties her to chair. Soumya and Tina sit in the boat. Harman is near, but doesn’t see her. Varun acts to fight with Preeto verbally and asks her to leave his Surbhi. Preeto also acts and says if he opens the door then he will have to leave from here. She says that he can’t go until this matter is solved. Surbhi keeps calling Varun for help. Shanno thinks Surbhi doesn’t know Varun.



Some baba comes to Maninder’s house. Nani gives him rice grains or something and asks him to pray for Soumya. He gives her handful of rice and says that Soumya will return soon.

Harman waits for a man at a wine shop. Avinash asks Soumya to go for shopping alone and praises Bangkok people saying if she goes missing then they will drop her home. Soumya agrees. Man comes there and Harman starts following him.

Soumya sings lori and puts baby to sleep. Tina praises her for singing really well and wants to learn from her. Harman comes to the man’s house and asks him to tell where Soumya is. Man/agent says he doesn’t know. Harman slaps him and he faints. Harman thinks he has to wait till he gains consciousness.

Soumya serves food to Avinash. Avinash thanks her. Tina asks Soumya to bring vegetables from market. Soumya agrees. Nani prays for Soumya. Maninder and Bebe are happy. Nani says that she is going to Surbhi’s house.

Maninder asks if she got to know about Soumya through that hand full of rice grain. Nani says that she will find her soon. Maninder tells Bebe that he will go for work and will soon take her to teetra yatra. Nani says that their trip will not be fruitful. The man gains consciousness. Harman asks him to tell about Soumya. He says he will tell. Soumya buys vegetables at the mall. The man brings Harman to Avinash’s house. Harman says I brought him here and asks about Soumya. Avinash says Soumya works in his house. Harman asks him to call her. Avinash says she went out and asks who is he? Harman looks on.

