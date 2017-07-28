Shakti Astitva ke Ehsas Ki 28 July full episode written update: Harman locks his family in the house

Shakti Astitva ke Ehsas Ki 28 July full episode written update: Harman comes back and takes away everybody’s phone so that they can’t plot again. Shakti Astitva ke Ehsas Ki 28 July full episode written update: Harman comes back and takes away everybody’s phone so that they can’t plot again.

Soumya is happy when Tina ma’am tells her that kinnars are also humans and she should live like one here. She asks Soumya to cook something.Nani is praying to God for the well being of Soumya. Mr Wardhan is very happy with Tarana’s cooking and asks her to make pulao next day. This reminds her of Harman and Tina ma’am asks if she was reminded of her family. She tells Tarana to have her meal.

Harman comes back home and Preeto pulls him to the dinner table to have food. Harman and Soumya aren’t able to eat because they miss each other a lot. Harman goes back to his room and Soumya comes out in the balcony. Harman thinks that Soumya is in his room and starts dancing with her but realises that he was hallucinating. Soumya feels weird to be in a foreign country and thinks she will have to learn to live without her family.

Harman starts throwing things around when he finds out that Soumya’s passport is missing. Soumya already thinks he’d be doing all this right now. Harman goes and asks Preeto and Harak if they’ve plotted again as Soumya’s passport is missing. Preeto says that they didn’t know that these two had a passport and Soumya might’ve taken it with herself when she went out. He says that he will find it out and leaves to find Soumya. Preeto plans to call Mallika and tell her everything about Harman and how he knows everything.

Harman comes back and takes away everybody’s phone so that they can’t plot again. He says that nobody is allowed to go outside until the time he brings Soumya back. He locks them from outside and leaves to find Soumya.

Mallika gets a call from Tarana and they talk about each other. Tarana talks to Chameli and she asks if Harman came back for her. Chameli says that Harman didn’t come and feels that she did the right thing. But, Mallika says that Soumya knows that she’s lying. Soumya feels exactly the same that Harman would’ve surely come, which is why it’s difficult to forget him.

