Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 27th July full episode written update: Tarana’s owner stops her from revealing her identity

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 27th July full episode written update: Soumya is able to calm their kid very well by singing a song to him.Tarana has reached a mansion of Mr. Wardhan and is approaching to meet him. Surabhi keeps asking about who will find her sister now, when Preeto comes and asks her to talk later. Surabhi instigates Harman to think about her sister and the situation she might face. Harman suddenly thinks of the incident and takes out his gun. He plans to look at each and every place in search of Soumya and ask her to come back. Preeto thinks that even if he tries searching for Soumya in India, he won’t ever find her.

Mr. Wardhan is familiar with Gurdaspur and thinks that Tarana will bring that familiar feeling back. He takes her inside while the press is following them. Harman goes to the kinnars house with a gun and threatens to kill Mallika if she doesn’t give him Soumya’s address. Mallika stands up to him that she won’t give her the address.

Tarana is shown around the place and inducted by Tina, on the orders of Mr. Wardhan. Harman fires a shot in the air and scares them. But Mallika still says that now he can never find Tarana. Harman says that it hurts to know that she never really understood him. He believes in his love and will do anything to get Soumya back.

Soumya is able to calm their kid very well by singing a song to him. Mr. Wardhan is impressed by her and likes Tarana. Surabhi keeps asking Preeto about what happened on Harman’s birthday. Varun tries talking to her but she says that all this was their plan and he deliberately put her on bed for so many days. Preeto says that she can believe her if she wants but she won’t tell her what happened.

Tarana is about to tell Tina that she’s a kinnar which is why she came here. Mr. Wardhan stops her from telling about her identity as he will tell her when the time is right. He doesn’t want Tina to think wrong about her and fire her from the job. Tina comes back and gives his wallet to Wardhan. Wardhan leaves and Tina asks Tarana if she’s a kinnar.

