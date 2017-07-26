Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 26th July full episode written update: Soumya reaches Hong Kong Kong and gears up for a life without Harman

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 26th July full episode written update: Tarana reaches Hong Kong and meets the person arranged by Mallika. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 26th July full episode written update: Tarana reaches Hong Kong and meets the person arranged by Mallika.

Raveena and Kareena are celebrating the joy of Tarana going away from all of them. Mallika lets them enjoy as Tarana is a source of their happiness, but she is quite disheartened as she is her mother. Preeto comes and says that now she can understand her pain as a mother. She brings sarees for everybody and a special one for Mallika. Raveena and Kareena excitedly take theirs and go inside to wear it. Preeto leaves and Rani asks Mallika as to why didn’t she return the saree. Mallika says that she will return the saree very soon at the right time.

Tarana reaches Hong Kong and meets the person arranged by Mallika. He asks her to roam around with her head held high in such a beautiful place. She says that she wouldn’t want to live anywhere else other than her native place. Mallika calls on Tiku’s phone and gets to talk to her. She asks her to take care and Tarana agrees. Mallika misses Tarana a lot. Harman has locked himself up in his room while the other members try to ask him to open the door. Preeto orders them to leave Harman as it is and sees that Nani has come to meet her. She thinks that she will have to bear her tantrums now. Nani asks what’s wrong and Preeto tells her that Soumya has left the town and Harman is in a bad state.

Varun wakes up Surabhi in front of a doctor. He makes the doctor leave and tells Surabhi that she must be stressed and that’s why she lost her consciousness after drinking tea. He tells Surabhi that Soumya has left the town.

Soumya reaches her destination in a cab with Tiku and watches a couple fighting. She feels weak but braces herself for a stronger future. She meets somebody else who promises her to take her to some place safer.

Nani is distressed about Soumya but Maninder and Bebe are extremely happy to hear that Soumya has left the town.

Surabhi comes and starts calling for Harman. Chintu tells her that Harman has locked himself up in his room and leads her there. Harak tells Preeto to stop her but Preeto says that she’s not as foolish as Nani. She won’t stop but cannot even do anything now, so they let her be.

Surabhi tries to call Harman to open the door. Chintu sneaks in from the window and opens the door. She keeps asking about where Soumya is and Harman says that she has left him and he doesn’t know where.

