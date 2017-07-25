Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 25th July full episode written update: Mallika sends Tarana to Bangkok to keep her away from Harman

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 25th July full episode written update: Harman turns up drunk at their house at night when Soumya goes and begs to Mallika that she should be sent to some place far away so that even her identity never haunts her. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 25th July full episode written update: Harman turns up drunk at their house at night when Soumya goes and begs to Mallika that she should be sent to some place far away so that even her identity never haunts her.

The kinnars start breaking down Harman’s tent while he does nothing. Mallika says that he can take this as a request or a warning but he shouldn’t interfere in their matters. Harman turns up drunk at their house at night when Soumya goes and begs to Mallika that she should be sent to some place far away so that even her identity never haunts her. Until the day she goes somewhere far from here, Harman will manipulate her and force her to come back. Harman is outside thinking that he’ll finally tell the whole truth to Soumya. Varun calls Preeto and tells her that Harman is going inside to talk to Soumya. Preeto throws the phone in anger. Harman gets inside and Mallika warns to call the police unless he goes away. Harman walks out and Varun asks if he got scared. Harman says that if the police came then he won’t be able to do what he really wants. He asks Varun to get the town’s people with him in the morning and then he’ll take Soumya with him. Tarana begs Mallika to help and Mallika asks her to pack her things. She’ll send Tarana somewhere over night.

Preeto tells Varun to comply with Harman and help him as there is no other way now. Harman is looking at Soumya’s pictures while Tarana goes out from the window to escape from him. Varun gets people from the town and Harman asks them to wait. He knocks at the kinnar’s door and calls for Soumya. Harman says that he’s come to accept Soumya in front of the whole world and then take her back. Mallika tells him that Soumya has gone and he can look for her wherever he wants.

Raavi gives milk to Chintu and he says that nobody knows how to make chocolate milk for him. Preeto is not sitting with them in the morning and Shanno knows that she has done something devious. Harman comes in and Chintu asks about his Mami. Preeto has given Soumya’s passport to her last night so that she can go far away from Harman. Mallika sends her away to Bangkok so that she can start a new life.

