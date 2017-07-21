Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 21st July full episode written update: Preeto tells Mallika to make a strong plan against Harman

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 21st July full episode written update: Bebe and Nani talk to Maninder about how they’re worried for Surabhi. She hasn’t even talked to anybody on the phone. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 21st July full episode written update: Bebe and Nani talk to Maninder about how they’re worried for Surabhi. She hasn’t even talked to anybody on the phone.

Chintu is talking to Soumya’s picture and asks why she failed to recognise him in the market, as she’s so sweet anyway. Ballu comes to talk to Chintu when Harman calls him. Harman thanks Chintu and Chintu already knows that he must’ve found Mami. He starts running around the house saying that Harman mama has finally found Mami. Raavi asks why he was so happy when she says that this is a moment to dance on. She takes him inside and Harak starts getting furious again. Preeto says that he talked to Harman so that he can remove his tent and come back. Preeto says that she will have to do something about this very soon.

Bebe and Nani talk to Maninder about how they’re worried for Surabhi. She hasn’t even talked to anybody on the phone. Varun overhears this while standing outside and plans to go in before they come to his house. He says that Surabhi is still in the same state and he was planning to take him to Soumya but this will add to the stress. Maninder also says that he shouldn’t do that. Varun leaves before Nani asks another thing about Surabhi. Nani suspects that something is wrong about the way Varun is acting.

Soumya talks to Mallika di about how Surabhi hasn’t come to meet her and this is strange for her. Mallika explains that Surabhi is Preeto’s daughter in law now and she might’ve been stopped by them.

Harman changes his voice and comes inside the kinnar house. He comes in and asks if all of them are inside the house as the ones who are outside won’t be able to go out. He say that he will lock their door from outside so that nobody can step out.

Preeto calls Veeren to complete her task and sends him out. She calls Mallika and says that her son is too strong to back out. They should plan something better so that she can get back her son and they can safe keep their kinnar daughter.

Veeren comes and tells Varun that Surabhi is creating a scene at their house. He asks him to leave and get back Surabhi. Varun tells Dadi to go back home with Veeren. She agrees to leave and asks Varun to take care of Surabhi.

Soumya opens her window and finds Harman standing on it. Harman says that he’s not here to annoy or kidnap her, but just to meet her. Somebody knocks at her door and Harman says that she can say anything to them, he doesn’t force. He goes back and Soumya tells them that nothing happened. Mallika knows that she’s hiding something and sees that the window is slightly open. She asks if Harman came in and he agrees.

