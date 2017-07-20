Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 20th July full episode written update: Soumya goes up to Harman so that he stops throwing stones at the doors

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 20th July full episode written update: Harman starts throwing stones at their doors and windows. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 20th July full episode written update: Harman starts throwing stones at their doors and windows.

Soumya is cooking but thinking about what happened at Harman’s house. She thinks that Harman has given her enough happiness to spend the rest of the life thinking about it. Raavi and Shanno are happy that Soumya went away from them. Raavi tells her that Soumya is living with Mallika in a house and Harman has setup his tent right in front of it. Chintu hears this and decides to call Harman right away, to convey where he saw Soumya.

Harman is praying how to search for Soumya when he gets a call from Chintu. Chintu tells him everything about Soumya and Harman decides to leave. Mallika gets a feeling that Harman knows where Soumya is staying. She plans to change her place soon. Mallika meets Soumya and explains that Harman knows everything about her. Harman comes and takes Soumya aside. He says that he missed her a lot in all this time and holds her hand. She alleges him to leave her hand but he doesn’t. She makes his swear to let her go.

Harman takes her to Mallika’s house and says that she can live her until she deicdes to come back. Until then, he will live in the tent and wait for her. Kareena says that they’re all troubled because of Tarana. Harman starts throwing stones at their doors and windows. Soumya goes outside and Harman doesn’t throw any stone. She goes up to him and stops him from talking.

