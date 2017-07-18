Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 18th July full episode written update: Harman is eager to find Soumya

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 18th July full episode written update: Harman comes to the kinnars house and asks for donation from them for the pooja. Everybody starts filling his bag and asks him to leave at the end. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 18th July full episode written update: Harman comes to the kinnars house and asks for donation from them for the pooja. Everybody starts filling his bag and asks him to leave at the end.

The kinnars at her new place ask Soumya about her story and how she ended up here. She explains how Harman didn’t accept her first, then started loving her but finally denied to accept her identity before the whole world. She accepts that she’s still in love with him and will always be. They console her by saying that she did the right thing and soon she’ll find a good person. They start off by saying that they had also found one such person when somebody comes and tells them to sleep.

Harman goes to meet Soumya but doesn’t find her in the house. He asks all the kinnars and warns them to tell the truth. He says that he’ll call the police when Mallika acts as if she’s calling for Tarana to come out of her room. He approaches to knock the door when she asks him to leave, because until then Tarana won’t eat or do anything. Harman leaves and Mallika instructs everybody to not reveal the truth to Harman.

Shanno is preparing for a pooja when Preeto asks why she never asked her about it. Shanno says that her son has turned two months old and this was much needed. Preeto doesn’t say anything but warns to ask her first next time.

Varun gives another dose to Surabhi so that she doesn’t spoil his plan. Maninder and Bebe come to their place to ask about Surabhi and Varun says that she is stressed about Soumya so fell ill and lost consciousness. Maninder and Bebe are shocked but ask him to take good care of her.

Soumya does the pooja in the morning and wakes up everybody to a pleasant morning. They get a message about a big pooja happening in a mansion so they start getting ready to leave. Soumya also prepares to leave with them.

Harman comes to the kinnars house and asks for donation from them for the pooja. Everybody starts filling his bag and asks him to leave at the end. Harman says that still there is one kinnar left for the same. Mallika asks how can he know about it more than them and if he does, then he should tell her name. Harman stays shut and leaves the house thinking that he’ll find Soumya very soon.

