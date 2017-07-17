Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 17th July full episode written update: Tarana is shifted to some other place without Harman’s notice

Preeto is sitting while Shanno and Veeren along with Raavi. They cannot imagine her to be this calm, when Harman is embarrassing her. Preeto is sitting while Shanno and Veeren along with Raavi. They cannot imagine her to be this calm, when Harman is embarrassing her.

Harman comes out of the kinnars house and the priest asks the next plan. Harman says that he will conduct the pooja everyday until he fulfils his aim. The priests agree and then Varun asks his intentions. He sits on the bench and says that he won’t move without taking back Soumya.

Preeto is sitting while Shanno and Veeren along with Raavi. They cannot imagine her to be this calm, when Harman is embarrassing her. Even Harak comes and frantically asks her to do something. She dials a number and leaves the house, hinting that she has a plan.

Mallika decides that Tarana be shifted to someplace else other than this. Tarana readily agrees and says that she just wants to stay away from Harman.

Preeto is constantly taking report from Kareena and Raveena, who tell her that Soumya will live somewhere else now. She asks them to keep doing so and even pays them well.

Shanno has planned a vicious plot to embarass and hurt Preeto and Harak. She tells Veeren to wait for it to unfold and then he’ll have a good laugh.

The kinnars distract Harman to let Soumya sneak away with Mallika. Mallika takes her to her friend’s house, who is the same kinnar following Harman for help. The kinnars over there taunt Soumya for being foolish to marry someone. But their head saves her and empathises with her. She tells Soumya to feel at home.

Preeto is angry on Raveena and Kareena as they don’t know where Soumy finally went. Chintu hears their conversation and plans to tell his mamu. He decides to call him when Raavi snatches the phone. Preeto has told Raavi about chintu so that her plan doesn’t fail. She wants to do something to keep chintu away from Harman.

