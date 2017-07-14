Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 14th July full episode written update: Harman challenges Mallika that he’ll bring back Soumya

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 14th July full episode written update: Harman is watching Tarana when he sees that some boys are acting disrespectfully with her. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 14th July full episode written update: Harman is watching Tarana when he sees that some boys are acting disrespectfully with her.

Tarana gets ready and is about to leave when somebody knocks at the door. Harman comes to ask for their help for a pooja and bhandara after that. Mallika says that she has never heard about this but the priest says that Harman thinks highly about peace and love in the society. He asks everybody to donate food for the pooja. All the transgenders come and donate rice, when Soumya comes and Harman holds her hand tightly.

Shanno and Veeren are stunned to tell Preeto and Harak about the pooja that Harman is going to conduct in the open. Preeto already knows about it and asks them to leave the house if they want to, but they won’t leave their son. Harman starts the pooja and watches Soumya leave with the transgenders to dance and collect money. Varun says that he can go back home and Harman follows Tarana. Harman is watching Tarana when he sees that some boys are acting disrespectfully with her. They are compelling her to dance in front of them as she’s pretty and different from the rest of the transgenders. Harman comes in and asks the boys to leave as she won’t dance. But Tarana says that she will dance. Those boys offer money for her to dance when Harman starts beating them up. The transgenders take Tarana back home.

Tarana asks the transgenders as to why did they stop her from dancing. There was a time when they pushed her to dance and now she finally agreed so they stopped her. They tell her that they didn’t want any more drama. Tarana says that this drama will let her live in the transgenders’ world.

Harman comes in the transgender house and says that the transgenders can do anything they want to but don’t let Soumya dance or get out as she’s his wife. Raveena and Kareena start taunting him but he wants to talk to Tarana. Tarana says that she should get a pet instead of living with him. He alleges that she loves him and this is just another fight. She replies that she doesn’t love him. Mallika tells Harman to leave while Harman swears that he will bring back Soumya. Mallika also challenges him that she won’t let Tarana leave. Harman leaves and Soumya gets teary eyed. Mallika asks about her crossed fingers when she tells her that this will save her from the curse. She confesses of loving Harman a lot and will always do that her entire life.

