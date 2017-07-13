Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 12th July full episode written update: Harman prepares for a yagya to get Soumya back

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 12th July full episode written update: Raveena and Kareena talk about Soumya acting to stay away from Harman because she saved him today. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 12th July full episode written update: Raveena and Kareena talk about Soumya acting to stay away from Harman because she saved him today.

Raavi is disturbed about Chintu not getting over Soumya. She asks if he should be sent to a hostel or a relative’s place. Preeto says that he will all the more tell people that his mami is a transgender and this will spoil the situation. Shanno asks that how long do they have to go through this. Preeto tells her that they will have to empathise with Harman and get him out of this love for Soumya. Harman enters the house and Preeto goes after him. She tells him that she’ll support him in whatever he wants to do to get back Soumya. She says that what if Soumya doesn’t love him anymore but Harman says that this cannot happen. She still loves him a lot but something has gone wrong temporarily. Preeto feels that she will have to give him this temporary pain for a lifetime of happiness.

Raveena and Kareena talk about Soumya acting to stay away from Harman because she saved him today. Mallika comes in and says that the love between Soumya and Harman is beyond their imagination so they can’t believe it. Mallika rebukes Kareena for bringing a pole to kill Harman. She answers back rudely and Mallika just gives some medicines for Soumya.

Maninder and Bebe ask Nani about where she was the whole night and they were worried. Nani taunts them and says that now they should be feeling relaxed as Soumya has gone to live with the transgenders. Her mother must be angry after looking at this.

Raveena and Kareena taunt Soumya about how Harman fled last night. He never loved her really but her girly and pretty face only. Harman comes outside their house and orders people to set up a tent in front. Mallika asks Tarana to think again about her decision. Tarana says that she never belonged to that world. Harman talks to people asking him about his tent and says that he is only working to get her love back.

Varun tells Nani that Surabhi is fine while she’s still unconscious. He wants to keep her this way until the time she restricts herself to his world. He gets a call from Preeto asking him to keep an eye on Harman. Preeto fears if Harman will tell the world about Soumya and then their plan will fail.

Tarana wants to go to collect money and asks for clothes from Mallika. She gets some sarees and looks at an orange one which reminds about Harman. Kareena forces her to wear that one but Soumya says that she doesn’t like the colour anymore. Kareena says that she just wants to give pain to Harman or else she cannot suddenly not like orange. Soumya says that she can sacrifice her life for Harman. Kareena tells her to wear it and bring things back to normal.

