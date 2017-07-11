Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 11th July full episode written update: Varun stops Surabhi from helping Soumya

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 11th July full episode written update: Surabhi is waiting to go and check on Soumya when Varun secretly puts sleeping pills in her tea. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki 11th July full episode written update: Surabhi is waiting to go and check on Soumya when Varun secretly puts sleeping pills in her tea.

Mallika Di is trying to console Soumya by telling her that she has taken the right decision. She always thought that Harman will be able to support her at all times, but he proved that the society is always selfish. They always want something in return but leave Soumya alone so that she can sort her new first. Soumya keeps thinking about Harman and her situation now.

Surabhi is waiting to go and check on Soumya when Varun secretly puts sleeping pills in her tea. She lies straight in his hands and he lays her on the bed. He says that he could not just order her to stay in boundaries, he leaves to check what’s happened.

Preeto and Harak decide to bring Harman back before he talks to Soumya. They leave with Varun and try to talk to Harman. He shouts at them to go back when a few neighbours get together to ask what’s wrong. Preeto fears that this will only create a scene in front of strangers so she comes back. Preeto is still pretty sure that Soumya won’t come back no matter how hard Harman tries. Nani comes and asks about Soumya when Preeto tells her that she has gone back to the house of transgenders because of a tiff with Harman. Nani rushes to bring her back.

The transgenders try and make Soumya eat but she refuses. They bring her outside in the verandah so that her mood changes. She asks Raveena to help her play dholak. Raveena is happier to do that. She taunts her and then shows her how to tap where. Harman hears the dholak and gets furious. Soumya starts playing the dholak in frustration. She stops when Nani comes in front of her. Nani is filled with tears when she watches Soumya playing the dholak in the attire.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd