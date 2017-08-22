Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki August 22nd full episode written update: Harman is planning a surprise for Soumya on their anniversary

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 22nd August full episode written update Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 22nd August full episode written update

Harman sleeps on the sofa in the living room and Soumya removes his shoes. She covers him with a quilt. Preeto watches Harman in the morning and thinks that Soumya must have removed his shoes but Harman doesn’t know. So she sleeps next to him on the floor acting as if she removed his shoes and slept next to him. Harman asks why did she sleep here and she says that after removing his shoes, she could not leave him alone.

Shanno questions Soumya why she made Harman sleep on the sofa. Soumya asks Shanno what is the proof that she removed Harman’s shoes. Soumya says she is only working for money. Ballu asks Soumya why she is talking like a cheap woman. Soumya says that she is cheap and that’s how Harman bought her. Harman shuts them. He tells Raavi to talk to her husband about not interfering in his family matters. Preeto tells Soumya that she did the right thing by supporting her in the issue, since she wants to get rid of her daughter in law. Soumya says that she could get rid of the habit of calling her the daughter in law as she is no longer having any relationship in the house.

Surabhi is faking her love for Varun to extract more information and help Soumya.

Harman is angry about Ballu’s remarks aganist Soumya. This would not have happened if Soumya agreed to end the drama. Chintu is equally disturbed by this and tells Harman to plan something for his wedding anniversary. Harak is disturbed when his friends ask about his family troubles. Preeto asks him to take rest and not worry.

Ballu tells Raavi that he has found a job which will pay him Rs 40000. Raavi is extremely happy but Ballu sadly tells her that he will have to deposit 80000 rupees first. Raavi knows that Preeto won’t ever give her the money so she gives him her necklace for mortgage. Ballu is cunning and feels pity for his naive wife. Harman pretends to trouble Soumya with a rope. He walks out of the room to plan for a party in the hall.

