Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor Vivian Dsena turns 29, to celebrate birthday with family

Not a fan of extravagant parties, television star Vivian Dsena, who celebrates his 29th birthday today, plans to ring in the special day over a meal with his mother and aunt. The actor has taken a day off from the shoot of his drama, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, to be with his family.

While sharing his birthday plans, Vivian said in a statement, “I was in Udaipur for a few days, but I am back now and ready to bring in my birthday in style. I will be celebrating with my mother and mausi this year. We plan to stay at home and have a great meal together.”

The actor said that though he enjoys partying on other days, he doesn’t like to indulge in huge celebrations on his birthday. “No parties for me. Going out on other days is cool, but I don’t like partying on my birthday. It’s a very special day and I like to celebrate it with my family. They are the only people I feel like being with on my birthday.”

But the thing that is a must on this day every year is his favourite mixed fruit cake. “Food is a big part of my birthday celebrations. My favourite cake, mixed fruit, will be there. Plus every year, my mother cooks my favourite dishes,” he said.

Vivian rose to fame with Star One’s supernatural series Pyar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani (2010), where he played a vampire in love with a human (Sukirit Khandpal). In 2012, he starred on Colors’ romance Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, which became a huge hit and catapulted Vivian to new heights of popularity on television.

