Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 9th March 2017 Written Update: Mallika saves Soumya from Kareena

Kareena is taking Soumya along. She remembers how she was forced to become a transgender. At the very moment, Mallika comes in their way by saying that her husband is alright and he is on his way to the hotel. Mallika ask Kareena to drop Soumya’s hand and let her go. Mallika advises Soumya to go upstairs. She takes Kareena to the park. She scolds Kareena for behaving like this with Soumya. Mr. Ahuja doubts the whole scene and calls Maninder to ask about transgenders. Maninder handles the scene by saying that Surbhi has also called him to inform about Harman’s accident. Harak Singh speaks to lawyer about Raavi’s divorce. Preeto advises him to think twice on the divorce matter. Raavi is doubtful about her divorce and ask him to rethink. Raavi feels unwell and leaves the room. Kareena calls Raveena and Rani to give them a dressing down. Kareena asks them to leave the house before her arrival.

Soumya tries to call Harman and at the very moment he and Surbhi arrive. Harman has a bandage on his hand and feet. Soumya gets tensed and asks about his well being. Balvinder and his father are shopping for wedding when Raavi calls him. Raavi tells Balvinder that she is pregnant with his child. Balvinder’s father warns him about not indulging in any fuss created by Raavi, otherwise he will kill him.

Soumya ask Harman how did he get hurt? And why didn’t they call her to the accident spot. Harman tells Soumya that all these bandages are fake as Mallika has called him to inform him about the scenario. Soumya tells Harman that she wants to leave Mumbai as Kareena will trace her again. Harman tells her that he has got her back so she need not worry about anything.

