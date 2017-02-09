Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 9th February 2017 written update: Soumya makes Ravi meet her husband

Surbhi inquires from Soumy, the truth about Kareena. Surbhi inquires from Soumy, the truth about Kareena.

In the very first scene, Harman wakes up and get surprised at seeing Surbhi. He asks Surbhi what is she doing. She tells him she took all curtains and bed sheets to clean them. Harman shouts at her for behaving like his wife. He realises that Preeto is standing outside his bedroom. He pretends to be concerned for Surbhi and starts talking to her affectionately. Preeto gets happy and leaves. Harman tells Surbhi that their relation will always remain like this – fake and hollow. Surbhi thinks she is ready to do anything for Soumya.

More from the world of Entertainment:

In the next scene, Surbhi goes and asks Soumya if she is hiding something from her. Soumya says she isn’t hiding anything. Surbhi insists she tell her what Kareena said. Soumya goes out. Surbhi follows her and continues irritating her with the same question. Soumya gets irritated and shouts at her. Preeto, Harman and Varun see this. Preeto asks Surbhi not to lose her self respect like this. Surbhi tells her that Soumya is her elder sister and she has the right to scold her. Surbhi’s friend comes and introduces a man to Maninder’s family. She tells him his son is very successful and is perfect for Surbhi. Beeji tells them that they need some time. Soumya sees Chintu shouting on Raavi. Soumya comes and asks him to apologide to her. He asks her to apologise to Surbhi first. She goes and asks Surbhi to forgive her. Surbhi tells her she didn’t feel bad. Harman comes and starts playing with Chintu. Soumya tells Surbhi that Harman loves kids. Surbhi gets awkward and leaves.

Soumya gets a call from Raavi’s husband. He comes to the haveli. Soumya secretly takes her to Raavi’s room. Raavi gets shocked to see her husband there. Varun sees Soumya standing outside Raavi’s room and asks her what is she doing here. Soumya says she had just come to leave Chintu to Raavi’s room.

Also read: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 7th February 2017 Written Update: Surbhi hides Soumya’s truth from villagers

Varun leaves. Raavi fights with her husband and asks him to leave. Chintu wakes up and gets happy to see his father. He asks if he has come to take him. He says no, he has just come to talk to his mother. Chintu says he wants to sleep with Soumya and leaves. Raavi asks her husband to leave. Varun sees him leaving and starts shouting.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd