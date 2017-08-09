Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 9th August full episode written update: Harman proclaims Soumya as his slave

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 9th August full episode written update: Preeto warns Soumya to do something so that Harman hates her. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 9th August full episode written update: Preeto warns Soumya to do something so that Harman hates her.

Harman tells Maharani that he will take away Soumya from her trap. Maharani says that this isn’t a movie but real life and she’s the Maharani. Harman pushes Maharani towards the wall and starts beating up Wardhan. The police enters while Harman is asking them about where they’ve kept Soumya. They start hearing loud noises from downstairs and they start running to check. Harman finds Soumya standing frightened and he goes to hug her. He tells her that he won’t let her get away even for a second now. The other girl thanks Harman for saving all of them like an angel as they had lost all hopes.

Harman and Soumya are in a temple when Harman tells Soumya to take blessings from God. She agrees and refers to him as her owner like he implied. Harman asks why is she saying that to which Soumya says that he shouldn’t expect her to love him now. Harman prays to God and wishes that he gets the strength to convince Soumya to fall in love with him again.

Chintu prays to Mata Rani to safely bring Harman and Soumya back. The door bell rings and Shanno goes to open the door. Harman enters with Soumya and the rest of them are stunned. Harak is smiling but Preeto is anguished. Chintu thanks God for bringing them back and listening to him.

Preeto tells Harman to at least pick his phone and tell her about his whereabouts. She asks where did he find her to which he says that he won’t tell this to anyone. He proclaims Soumya as a slave in the house and she will do whatever he says. Nobody will talk to Soumya or ask any question. Chintu wishes to talk to her but he says that Soumya is tired and will talk to her after some time. He takes her to his room and Soumya asks why did he bring her here. Harman leaves the room and Soumya prays to God for more strength, so that she can get away from Harman again and never come back.

Preeto comes and asks her why did she come back, even after what they talked about. Preeto is seen brainwashing Soumya on Harman’s birthday by alleging her for spoiling his life. She had put Soumya in a huge dilemma of choosing to get away from him if she loves him, so that he can live his life he deserves to. Soumya swears that she did not intend to come back at all but Harman had found her in Hong Kong. Preeto warns her to do something to make him hate her and get away from him soon.

Harman is alone thinking that how can Soumya even think about going away from him. He wonders how can she not understand his love and attachment.

