Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 8th March 2017 written update: Kareena forces Soumya to come with her

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 8th March 2017 written update: Soumya asks Kareena if Harman is fine. Kareena asks Soumya to quietly come with her else she will tell everyone that she is one of them.

Soumya blackmails Surbhi and Harman to stay in one bedroom. Harman gets upset and tells Surbhi that her sister is very unpredictable. He tells he loves Soumya and that is why he doesn’t say anything to her. He asks Surbhi to sleep on the bed and says he will sleep on the sofa. Surbhi thanks him for giving so much happiness to Soumya and for saving her from the goons. Raavi’s in-laws come and tell Harak Singh and his family that he is getting his son married to someone else and this time they will not be able to do anything.

Mr. Ahuja’s son sees Surbhi and tells his father that he has fallen in love with her. Mr. Ahuja slaps him and reminds him that he has to marry Surbhi just to get Maninder’s wealth. Soumya asks Harman and Surbhi to go out without her, otherwise she will go back. Harman agrees to go out with Surbhi and asks Soumya to take care. Kareena sees them going out and tries to enter the hotel. The manager doesn’t allow them to enter. Kareena shows him Soumya’s picture and tells him that her husband has met with an accident and he wants to meet her. A boy goes and informs Soumya that Harman has met with an accident. She runs out and gets shocked to see Kareena standing there.

Harman and Surbhi go out for shopping. She buys dresses for Soumya. Harman asks Surbhi to buy for herself as well, else Preeto will get suspicious. Soumya asks Kareena if Harman is fine. Kareena asks Soumya to quietly come with her else she will tell everyone that she is one of them.

