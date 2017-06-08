Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 8th June full episode written update: Harak hands over the responsibility of all the factories to Harman

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 8th June full episode written update: Harman is given the responsibility of taking care of the factories. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 8th June full episode written update: Harman is given the responsibility of taking care of the factories.

Preeto pronounces Soumya as their daughter in law for now they can accept to live in harmony. She also regards Surabhi for once being married to Harman but now that nobody was happy with that marriage, she won’t force it on anybody. Harminder later asks Preeto if she told the truth in the party. She replies that he shouldn’t act so smart and accept what was announced. Her son’s happiness was attached with this decision and it won’t change. He takes her leave and greets Harak, too.

Soumya calls and delivers the good news to Mallika on phone. Mallika is extremely happy but asks her to stop calling for the sake of her mother in law. This shouldn’t spoil her relationships at her in laws’ house. Soumya accepts her idea but is sceptical. Harman is unable to sleep and thinks that whatever be the purpose behind Preeto’s announcement, it’s okay if it relieves Soumya for some time. Harak is still a bit tensed about their situation and Preeto advises him to think about the next step patiently. For now, their purpose was to bring Harman back and that is done.

Next day, Soumya joins everybody in the aarti. Preeto gives aarti to Soumya and asks Shanno to prepare food with Soumya in the kitchen. Shanno doubtedly asks Preeto about how will she do that. Preeto directs her to do as she said now that Soumya is a part of the family and equally responsible for preparing food. Harak asks about Harman and Soumya tells him that he’s still sleeping. Vimmi rebukes Ballu for not taking initiative when Harak asked about Harman. She tells him to act like a son in the family and take Harman’s place very soon. Harak wakes Harman up and calls him outside to talk about something important.

Mallika’s kinnar community propose to contribute for bringing Soumya’s son back. They are extremely satisfied with Soumya being accepted and getting her family back. Harman comes and asks Harak about the important task he wanted to discuss. Harak declares that he wants to handover the responsibilities of all his factories to Harman. All of Veeren’s responsibilities will now be handled by Varun, which in turn means that the brothers are now retiring. Veeren says that he’s still in the age to work but Varun readily accepts all his work. Harak asks Harman if he’ll be able to do everything. In the meanwhile, Vimmi brings Ballu forward and asks Harak to assign him something too.

Harak says that all of this is equal for Ballu and he should relax and live peacefully. She insists that he should not sit idle and waste his time. Preeto comes forward and says that handling her daughter and grandson is enough labour for him. Ballu shouldn’t feel burdened with more work but relax. Veeren gives all the files to Varun and Harman says that they will start working from tomorrow. Soumya says that its better they start from today. Harman accepts the idea as brilliant but asks if she’ll bring dahi shakkar for him as always. Soumya brings dahi and gives it to Preeto. Preeto asks if Harman will take it from her. Harman says that rituals and relationships haven’t changed at all. If she’ll bless him with love, he’ll definitely eat it. Preeto happily takes the bowl and goes to Harman.

