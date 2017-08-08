Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 8th August full episode written update: Harman wins Soumya in an auction

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 8th August full episode written update: Maharani gives Soumya to Harman. Soumya says she doesn’t want to go with him. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 8th August full episode written update: Maharani gives Soumya to Harman. Soumya says she doesn’t want to go with him.

The episode starts with Saya praying to God to protect Soumya and says she has kept Soumya in danger unknowingly. Soumya walks on the ramp along side other girls. Maharani asks who wants to bid for Tarana and says she is a bomb. Bebe asks Surbhi to have something. Maninder says she didn’t have anything since she came here and is silent. Bebe keeps the food plate and goes. Nani comes to Surbhi and hugs her. She asks her not to cry. Surbhi says she doesn’t know how is Soumya and says she couldn’t fulfill her promise.

The guys present at the auction place bids for Soumya. Maharani is about to sell her for Rs. 7 lakhs. Harman says Rs. 8 lakhs. Soumya is shocked to see him. Harman wins the bid. Maharani says Tarana is yours now. Soumya is shocked. Maharani asks how he will pay? Harman gives the money. Maharani asks guard to exchange the money and says she will bring Tarana.

Maharani gives Soumya to Harman. Soumya tells that she don’t want to go with him. Maharani says he placed the highest bid till date and asks her to go, and goes. Harman asks Soumya to come with her. Soumya refuses to go with him and accuses him for not accepting her infront of everyone. He says I have bought you and will answer after going home. Avinash comes there and asks who bought Tarana. Maharani points finger towards Harman. Avinash says he is her husband and asks guards to stop them. Guard stops them. Maharani says she is cancelling the deal. Harman says you can’t stop me from taking her from there.

Harman beats the goons and runs to Maharani. He asks where is Soumya? Avinash comes out. Harman is shocked to see him. Avinash says he is surprised to see him and says you are not less than a hero. Harman says so you are mastermind. Avinash says mastermind…and says I tried to become good infront of her, pour water on her phone intentionally. He says Chakri messaged me and I got her kidnapped.

Harman tells that he saw Soumya’s passport hidden in his house and saw the pub man there. He says Soumya is not only his wife, but his stubbornness.

