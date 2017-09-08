Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 8 September 2017 full episode written update: Preeto succeeds in throwing Saumya out 

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 8th September full episode written update: Saumya does as Preeto says to get out of Harman’s room. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 8th September full episode written update: Saumya does as Preeto says to get out of Harman’s room.

Maninder is very happy and says they should celebrate when Surbhi comes and says this all didn’t just happen on its own, but she made them do so. She says Preeto was blackmailing Saumya because of this and she knew if she had talked to Harman directly about this he would’ve been doubtful and Saumya would’ve suggested some other way out. Maninder gets a bit irritated but then ignores.

Next we see Chameli come and tell Malika that no one gave her the milk for the kid and instead said let the kid die as he is a eunuch. All the neighbours gather and ask them to make the kid strop crying as they have to sleep and have work to go to in the morning. Malika says she is the mother of this kid and she won’t let her kid starve and she ignites fire with the help of wood logs and warms milk and feeds the kid.

Next Preeto tells Saumya that she got released from Harman’s tie and now she should think of leaving the room too. Saumya asks her to tell her the way and she’ll do whatever it takes. Next Saumya is packing her clothes and Harman asks where are they going. Saumya says he isn’t going anywhere, but she is going to the out house as she is a slave and only a wife is supposed to stay in a bedroom. She says if someone other than a wife stays in a bedroom with a man then she is called a mistress in his community when Preeto, Harak singh, Chachu, Chachi and Ravi come there and Preeto asks Saumya to shut up.

Saumya says she is speaking the truth and people will question her upbringing that made her son to keep a eunuch as his mistress. She says she doubts if all the men in this family have similar interests when Preeto slaps her. Chachu asks Saumya to mind her language, but Harak Singh starts his drama and asks him to talk politely to Saumya as Harman loves her and no matter what they want to see their son happy. He adds that he is really hurt that this eunuch is blaming his family and his son is listening to all this and not uttering a word. He says he used to make him sit on his shoulders and roam around the village saying this is his lion and he’ll make them proud but he is standing mute here.

Raavi too tells Harman that she thought that no matter if her brother loves an eunuch, but he loves his family too. Preeto folds her hands and requests Saumya to stay in the same room for Harman’s happiness and Saumya picks up her suitcase to unpack, but Harman holds her hand and says that she can go to the outhouse if she wants. He says he knows she is doing all this drama to get out of this room. He says he wants to tell her that no doubt he loves her but he loves his parents too and they have a special place in his life and using them to create hatred for herself is so not right.

